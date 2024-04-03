Ukraine Lowers Military Conscription Age to Replenish Ranks

Ukraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in order to replenish its depleted ranks. The new mobilization law came into force after President Zelensky signed it. It is unclear why it took him so long to sign the measure into law.

The country has been facing a shortage of infantry and ammunition, giving Russia the advantage on the battlefield. Russia, however, has its own problems with manpower and planning.

