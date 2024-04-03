Ukraine Lowers Military Conscription Age to Replenish Ranks

Ukraine has lowered the military conscription age from 27 to 25 in order to replenish its depleted ranks after more than two years of war with Russia. The new mobilization law came into force after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it. It is unclear why it took Zelenskyy so long to sign the measure into law, and officials have not provided information on the expected number of new soldiers or the units they will join.

Conscription has been a sensitive issue in Ukraine due to a shortage of infantry and ammunition, giving Russia an advantage on the battlefield

