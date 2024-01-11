Ukraine in need of reset in battle against Russian military, defence experts say

HEAD TOPICS

As Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition and troops, it is in need of a reset in its battle against the Russian military nearly two years after its invasion began, defence experts say.

As Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition and troops, it is in need of a reset in its battle against the Russian military nearly two years after its invasion began, defence experts say. Ukrainian service members fire towards Russian troops near the front-line town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on Dec. 21. (Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters) In the early days of January, at a U.S.

military base in Germany, Ukrainian military planners huddled with their counterparts from the United States and Europe for a week-long war game session focused on how to defend against the Russian military as its full-scale invasion of Ukraine is set to enter its third year. Last year, Ukraine's counteroffensive yielded few battlefield gains. Defence experts say as Ukraine grapples with a shortage of ammunition and troops, it is in need of a reset and rebuild. But that comes as support from one of its biggest backers — the United States — wavers and other countries face criticism for not doing more or acting urgently enough to help Ukraine defeat Russi

