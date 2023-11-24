Ukraine denies carbon tax allegations in Canada free-trade agreement

Ukraine's embassy in Canada has denied allegations made by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre that the upgraded free-trade agreement between Ottawa and Kyiv imposes a carbon tax on Ukraine. The embassy stated that the agreement does not contain any taxation instruments to reduce carbon emissions. This comes as Mr. Poilievre's party opposes the deal, citing concerns over the carbon tax.

Canada has provided over $9 billion in support to Ukraine, which has been under attack by Russia since February 2022





