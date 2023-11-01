Ukraine army chief says war with Russia moving to attritional phase

His article comes almost five months into a major Ukrainian counteroffensive that has been unable to make a serious breakthrough against heavily mined Russian defensive lines with the fighting expected to slow as the weather worsens.a campaign of airstrikes to cripple the power grid, plunging millions into darkness in the depths of winter.Notes on an Invasion: Masha Gessen and Andrey Kurkov on Russia’s war in UkraineAndrey Kurkov (Grey Bees) is Ukraine’s leading novelist.

He said Ukraine needed to get better at destroying Russian artillery and also to devise better mine-breaching technology, saying Western supplies have proven insufficient faced with Russian minefields that stretched back 20 kilometres in some areas.

Andriy Ilkiv, a member of the Ukrainian national police, is seen searching for landmines in a field in Ukraine's Izyum district, in the Kharkiv region, last month. Ilkiv lost a leg in a mine explosion last year. (Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images)

Ukraine is in critical need of sappers — soldiers trained to remove landmines and other explosives. It now has about 3,000 specialists operating, but it needs 7,000 more to fully clear all the mines, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was quoted as saying by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.

Ukraine's air force said defences shot down 18 of 20 drones and a missile fired by Russia overnight before they reached their targets in an attack aimed at military and critical infrastructure.

