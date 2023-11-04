Ukraine Aims to Become Weapons Production Hub for the West

Ukraine’s newly appointed head of defense industry says he is working tirelessly to ramp up local arms production and wants to turn the country into a weapons production hub for the West. Kamyshyn said approximately 500 companies in Ukraine’s defense industry are contributing to the country’s efforts to increase weapons production in order to counter Russia’s attempts to seize more territory.

Among those are 70 state-owned factories, over 200 primarily private factories producing unmanned systems, and more than 200 private sector companies involved in the production of various types of weaponry and ammunition. Oleksandr Kamyshin was appointed to the post around eight months ago, and is now in charge of 300,000 people employed in Ukraine’s defense industry

