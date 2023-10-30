UK Tech Firms With Higher RTO Demands Hire Fewer Women

Ares Raises $6.

Tech-heavy index down as Big Tech earnings disappointThe tech-heavy index is down 23% year-to-date as Big Tech earnings fail to meet expectations. Google parent company misses on cloud revenues, causing investors to reevaluate their reliance on mega-cap technology stocks. While Amazon and Microsoft stocks have performed well, the macroeconomic environment is becoming more challenging with high interest rates. Read more ⮕

Air Canada Pilots Demand Better Working Conditions and Higher WagesAir Canada pilots gather for an informational picket, expressing concerns about job security, aviation safety, wage disparity, and career growth. They call for a stable aviation network and appropriate compensation. More pickets planned in Montreal. Read more ⮕

Top-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.A top-performing Asia stock picker is pocketing gains in Japanese exporters on bets the yen’s tumble is nearing an end, and is instead buying Chinese shares that have become cheap. Read more ⮕

Top-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.(Bloomberg) -- A top-performing Asia stock picker is pocketing gains in Japanese exporters on bets the yen’s tumble is nearing an end, and is instead buying ... Read more ⮕

Elderly Canadians remain at higher risk of serious COVID from first infections, study suggestsA team from Humber River Hospital administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at St. Fidelis Parish church, in Toronto, on Apr. 7, 2021 as part of a community outreach program to get seniors vaccinated at their place of worship. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 Increases Opioid Toxicity Death Risk for Formerly Incarcerated IndividualsA study in Ontario found that the risk of opioid toxicity death significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for individuals who had been incarcerated. The risk was 1.5 times higher for men and 1.2 times higher for women who had experienced custody. The highest risk period was within the first two weeks after release from custody. Even after a year of release, the risk of death remained substantially higher for formerly incarcerated individuals compared to those who had never been to prison. Read more ⮕