UK Small-Cap Stock Index Faces Extinction, Says Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt, a UK investment bank, has predicted that the UK Small-Cap Stock Index is on track for extinction due to the lack of liquidity and declining interest from investors. The index, which tracks the performance of small-cap stocks, has been struggling to attract investors and faces the risk of being phased out.

This is seen as a reflection of the broader challenges faced by small-cap companies in the UK market.

