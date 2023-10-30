UK Mortgage Approvals Sink to Eight-Month Low After Rates Jump

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossBiden Signs Sweeping Executive Order Regulating Artificial IntelligenceAustrian Economy Falls Into Recession as Spending DownEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedSpanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityShekel Gains After 5-Week Selloff as Gaza War Enters New PhaseOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax.

Financial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonIt's Time to Short European Banks After Rally, JPMorgan SaysUBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingHSBC May Hike Performance-Related Pay But Warns Costs to Rise

Developer guests at Doug Ford family wedding got fast-track zoning approvals from governmentMunicipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra, right, stands next to Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Legislature in Toronto on Oct. 25, 2023. Read more ⮕

When a private mortgage is the ‘only game in town,’ having an exit strategy is keyAs tougher lending requirements have more homeowners turning to the private mortgage market, brokers say having a strategy to eventually get out of the loan is crucial, or they risk falling into a debt trap that could eventually lead to a ‘For Sale’ Read more ⮕

Australian Retail Sales Rise at Fastest Pace in Eight MonthsAustralian retail sales increased by 0.9% in September, surpassing expectations and indicating resilience in consumer spending. This could lead to an interest rate hike as early as next week. Read more ⮕

The ‘Bank of Mom and Dad’ is no longer just for down paymentsParents are increasingly co-signing just to help kids pass the mortgage stress test and qualify for a mortgage that they’re capable of paying for on their own at the bank’s contract rate Read more ⮕

De'Aaron Fox leads Kings to overtime victory against LakersDe'Aaron Fox scores 37 points and eight assists to help the Kings defeat the Lakers in overtime. LeBron James contributes 27 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists for the Lakers. Read more ⮕