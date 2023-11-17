HEAD TOPICS

UK Approves World's First Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease

Britain's medicines regulator has authorized the world's first gene therapy treatment for sickle cell disease, offering relief to thousands of people in the UK. The treatment, called Casgevy, is approved for patients aged 12 and over with sickle cell disease and thalassemia. It is made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics. This approval marks a significant milestone in the treatment of these inherited blood disorders.

