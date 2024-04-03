Uganda's constitutional court upholds anti-gay law allowing death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality'. The law defines 'aggravated homosexuality' as cases involving minors, vulnerable people, or when the perpetrator is HIV positive.

Activists had contested the law in court, but the judges declined to overturn it.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uganda's Constitutional Court Upholds Anti-Gay Law Allowing Death PenaltyUganda's constitutional court on Wednesday upheld an anti-gay law that allows the death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality'. Activists had contested the law in court, but the judges declined to overturn it.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Quebec’s top court upholds requirement for minors seeking sex designation changeThe ruling overturns a 2021 decision by a lower court judge who concluded the requirement violates the dignity and equality rights of transgender and non-binary teenagers.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Quebec Court of Appeal upholds requirement for minors seeking sex designation changeMONTREAL — The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a rule that requires minors applying to change their official sex designation to obtain a letter from a health professional or social worker declaring the change 'appropriate.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Quebec Court of Appeal upholds requirement for minors seeking sex designation changeThe ruling overturns a 2021 decision by a lower court judge who concluded the requirement violates the dignity and equality rights of transgender and non-binary teenagers in Quebec

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Quebec Court of Appeal upholds requirement for minors seeking sex designation changeMONTREAL — The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a rule that requires minors applying to change their official sex designation to obtain a letter from a health professional or social worker declaring the change 'appropriate.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Quebec Court of Appeal upholds rule requiring letter for minors changing sex designationThe Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld a rule that requires minors applying to change their official sex designation to obtain a letter from a health professional or social worker declaring the change 'appropriate.' The ruling overturns a 2021 decision by a lower court judge who concluded the requirement violates the dignity and equality rights of transgender and non-binary teenagers in the province.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »