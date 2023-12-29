UFC Sets Record with Most Fights in 2023

The UFC put on more fights than ever this past year while pushing the limit on how many Saturdays it can reasonably assimilate. Content was king as the promotion jammed prelims with as many matches as possible. In this expansive Fight Facts review, join us as we dive into the seemingly never-ending cycle of fight cards the last 12 months, which hit a new high in submissions, crowned a new all-time king of the bonuses and had a few hits stuck on repeat for walkout music.

The UFC set a record in 2023 by holding 520 fights, more than ever. It did so across 43 events, tying 2021 for the second-most shows in company history, with both behind 2014’s 46.A slight uptick compared to the year before, 21 different UFC shows took place outside of Las Vegas. The only non-Vegas town that doubled up on cards was London’s O2 Arena.With 2022 seeing a record-high 31 fight cards inside of the UFC Apex, the promotion cut that number nearly in half this year. Seventeen events, all Fight Night or “on ESPN,” played out in that building in 2023.From UFC on ESPN 46 on June 3 to UFC Fight Night 228 on Sep





sherdogdotcom » / 🏆 66. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MMA Organizations Struggle to Dazzle in 2023While past years have seen a swath of MMA organizations hoisting tentpole events to gather the attention and passion of the masses, 2023 was a bit of a different story. That tourney-based league also did not seem to dazzle despite a record number of shows, including a few excursions to Europe. KSW 83 and UFC on ESPN 52 were the notable fight cards of the year, but the UFC dominated the calendar. UFC 284 and UFC 285 stood out for their intense crowd and thrilling fights.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Justin Gaethje's Explosive Performance in UFC 286 Co-Main EventJustin Gaethje's explosive performance in the UFC 286 co-main event showcased his violent fighting style and thrilling exchanges with his opponent Fiziev. Gaethje's bursts of violence and willingness to engage in intense battles make him a standout competitor in the lightweight division.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Contract Dispute: Fighter Expresses Frustration with UFCA fighter expresses his frustration with the UFC, stating that it's not just about money but also the unfair terms of the contract. He believes that everyone should have the right to fight for what's best for them. The fighter had previously won a victory while injured, but failed to reach a new deal with the promotion.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Gold Retreats From Record High as Fed Pivot Bets May Be OverdoneGold retreated from its record high amid signs that traders’ aggressive pricing of Federal Reserve rate cuts may have gone too far.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Money Market Funds Continue to Attract Record Inflows in 2023Money market fund managers see no end in sight to the record inflows they have garnered in 2023, as cash continues to pour in from investors hoping to take advantage of the highest yields available in years.

Source: fpinvesting - 🏆 43. / 63 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking DemandAdvocates of electric vehicles in Canada claim that the demand for EVs is clear as sales continue to break records. However, some observers argue that data suggests most Canadians are not enthusiastic about buying an electric vehicle, making it challenging to achieve federal targets.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »