(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s Kazuo Ueda is in a tight spot. If he stands pat on policy this week he risks sending the yen to a multi-decade low and opening up his yield control program to speculative attack in the market.Canada Plans College Crackdown Amid Foreign Student Troubles

“The BOJ is in an extremely tough position,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “Whatever it does, it can’t make everybody happy.” Three of the main factors fueling the speculation of a change in the pipeline are the yen, yields and prices.

Back in 2016, when the bank was on pace to buy ¥119 trillion ($795 billion) in bonds, officials opted to move away from quantitative easing as it put in place yield curve control to make its stimulus more sustainable. But this year the bank is on track to match or even pass that record based on figures through Oct. 27 as it pulls out the stops to defend its framework. headtopics.com

The surprise acceleration in Tokyo consumer inflation in October will add pressure on policymakers. Friday’s data, a leading indicator for national trends, showed that prices excluding fresh food rose 2.7% in the capital.

Market players see more likelihood of change. Ten-year overnight-indexed swaps are already above the BOJ’s effective yield ceiling, suggesting traders are betting on or at least hedging against a rise in bond yields. headtopics.com

But it would also weaken the power of the BOJ’s stimulus just as it appears to be closing in on its stable inflation goal after more than a decade of massive asset buying. It may also offer a signal of fear for market speculators on the prowl. The collapse of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s yield target in 2021 shows the risks of giving market players the impression a central bank is on the run.

Ueda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, YenThe Bank of Japan’s Kazuo Ueda is in a tight spot. If he stands pat on policy this week he risks sending the yen to a multi-decade low and opening up his yield control program to speculative attack in the market. Read more ⮕

Edmonton Faces Challenges in Winter Weather PreparednessDespite a budget increase, Edmonton may still face issues with snow clearing due to limited resources. Priority sections will receive more attention, but residential streets may wait up to 10 days for plowing. The city plans to use GPS technology to show council and residents the resources available for snow clearing. Read more ⮕

Ford Motor Co. Faces Slow Restart After StrikeFord Motor Co. is expected to take weeks to resume full production in Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky after reaching a tentative agreement with the UAW that ended a 41-day strike. The slow restart could add to Ford's financial losses, estimated at over $1 billion. The agreement includes larger wage increases over the next four and a half years than members have received in the past 22 years combined. Read more ⮕

Allies Fear US Is Overextended as Global Conflicts SpreadConcerns rise among allies as the US faces increasing involvement in global conflicts. Read more ⮕

Boeing Faces Cybersecurity Threat as Hackers Demand Ransom for Stolen DataBoeing is assessing a claim made by the Lockbit cybercrime gang, who threaten to release sensitive data stolen from the aerospace giant if a ransom is not paid by November 2nd. Lockbit, known for deploying ransomware and stealing data for extortion, has been the most active global ransomware group. The extent of the stolen data and the ransom amount demanded are currently unknown. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕