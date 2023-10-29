Ueda Faces Market Fallout Risk as BOJ Mulls Yields, Prices, Yen

Turkey Opens First Foreign Bank Branch in Somalia in 50 YearsIsrael-Hamas War Escalation Puts Qatar’s Clout to the TestStrained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpTop-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.

Edmonton Faces Challenges in Winter Weather PreparednessDespite a budget increase, Edmonton may still face issues with snow clearing due to limited resources. Priority sections will receive more attention, but residential streets may wait up to 10 days for plowing. The city plans to use GPS technology to show council and residents the resources available for snow clearing. Read more ⮕

Ford Motor Co. Faces Slow Restart After StrikeFord Motor Co. is expected to take weeks to resume full production in Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky after reaching a tentative agreement with the UAW that ended a 41-day strike. The slow restart could add to Ford's financial losses, estimated at over $1 billion. The agreement includes larger wage increases over the next four and a half years than members have received in the past 22 years combined. Read more ⮕

Allies Fear US Is Overextended as Global Conflicts SpreadConcerns rise among allies as the US faces increasing involvement in global conflicts. Read more ⮕

Boeing Faces Cybersecurity Threat as Hackers Demand Ransom for Stolen DataBoeing is assessing a claim made by the Lockbit cybercrime gang, who threaten to release sensitive data stolen from the aerospace giant if a ransom is not paid by November 2nd. Lockbit, known for deploying ransomware and stealing data for extortion, has been the most active global ransomware group. The extent of the stolen data and the ransom amount demanded are currently unknown. Read more ⮕

China Evergrande faces winding-up challenge in Hong Kong courtChina Evergrande Group's fate will be tested on Monday as Hong Kong's High Court hears a winding-up petition against the embattled property developer, nearly... Read more ⮕