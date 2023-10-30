UBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf Building

UBS Takes Down Credit Suisse Logo From Canary Wharf BuildingEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedSmall Disruption Could Drive Oil to $102, World Bank WarnsFrench Power Rises as EDF Reports Two Nuclear Reactor FailuresTraders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes SpreadIron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax.

Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman: We Couldn't Save Credit Suisse from CollapseThe Swiss National Bank's vice chairman, Martin Schlegel, stated that the central bank lacked the means to rescue Credit Suisse from collapse in March due to the severity of the lender's liquidity problems. Schlegel emphasized that the SNB had no mandate to save or take over the troubled lender, and criticized the handling of Credit Suisse 's AT1 bonds. He also pushed back against critics who believed the central bank should have provided more liquidity and public support. Read more ⮕

Ares Raises $6.5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesAres Management Corp. raised $6.5 billion for its second asset-based credit fund, as it seeks to snap up portfolios from banks that want to sell them to comply with higher capital requirements. Read more ⮕

Wellington County's Credit Rating Remains AAA, Outlook StableStandard and Poor's Global Rating confirms Wellington County's AAA credit rating, citing strong local economy, effective management practices, stable revenue growth, and advantageous location. Read more ⮕

Private Credit Faces Challenges in Allocating Raised FundsFund managers are struggling to find suitable lending opportunities for the $500 billion raised in private credit, potentially leading to a race to the bottom between debt funds and banks. Moody's warns of systemic risks, while private credit firms are giving up investor protections to secure larger refinancings. The industry's rapid expansion and competition from banks contribute to the scarcity of quality deals. Read more ⮕

Regional Banks Struggle with Rising Nonperforming Loans and Unpaid DebtsRegional banks in the US are facing increasing problems with nonperforming loans and unpaid debts, as corporate borrowers and commercial real estate show signs of strain. 15 out of 18 banks analyzed reported jumps in nonperforming loans compared to the same period last year, with an average rise of 80%. Charge-offs also rose at 15 of the banks. Analysts suggest that credit trends are weakening and investors are starting to see the impact. Read more ⮕