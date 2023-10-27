UAW strikes GM's high-profit, big SUV plant; 5,000 more workers walk off the job in Texas

The UAW on Tuesday said it has ordered 5,000 workers at General Motors' hugely profitable full-size SUV plant in Texas to walk off the job in the latest escalation of its six-week-old strike against the Detroit Three.

"Another record quarter, another record year. As we've said for months, record profits equal record contracts," UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement."It's time GM workers, and the whole working class, get their fair share."

The move comes a day after the UAW expanded the strike to one of Stellantis' most profitable plants, Sterling Heights Assembly in Michigan, which makes Ram 1500 pickups. Roughly 45,000 of the UAW's 146,000 members at the Detroit Three are now on strike, including 8,700 at Ford Motor Co.'s most profitable assembly operation, Kentucky Truck Plant. headtopics.com

GM and Stellantis have not disclosed how much the Arlington and Sterling Heights plants contribute in revenue. Ford said its Kentucky Truck Plant produces a Super Duty pickup or Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUV every 37 seconds and contributes $25 billion in annual revenue, more than Southwest Airlines, Marriott International and Nordstrom.

The Arlington plant is represented by UAW Local 276. A message seeking comment was sent Tuesday to local leadership.GM said the Arlington factory is supported by multiple stamping, propulsion and components plants in the U.S. and Canada and estimated it has a $255 million weekly impact on roughly 270 suppliers.The automaker in June said it would invest more than $500 million at the plant to build future versions of its full-size SUVs. headtopics.com

Cox Automotive estimated in early October that the Tahoe and Suburban had fewer than 30 days’ supply in the United States, while Escalade inventory hovered around 30 days. The dealership technology company did not break out Ram 1500 inventory levels but said at the time that Stellantis’ brands had the highest days’ supply of the Detroit Three and that Ram overall had 108 days’ supply at the time.

