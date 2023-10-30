UAW's record deal could boost others' wages as labor notches another victory

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - The tentative agreement reached between the United Auto Workers and two of the Detroit Three automakers marks another victory for labor unions that have turned up the pressure on big corporations to put better deals on the table.

The UAW's talks, replete with weekly addresses by union President Shawn Fain, were among the most unabashed. The union has come to tentative agreements with Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis; talks with General Motors are still ongoing.

Union worker compensation has finally caught up to non-union wage increases dating from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. federal data, as the labor market has remained tight with unemployment at just 3.8%. headtopics.com

Employee-led unionization efforts at retailers, such as Amazon and Starbucks, have reflected a consensus among workers who see unions as a means to secure better wages and working conditions. Increased awareness among workers about record profits has translated to company concessions and improved deals, said Marcos Feldman, senior researcher at Jobs to Move America, a labor organizing nonprofit.

President Joe Biden considers unions a cornerstone of his economic policies, including the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law to boost American manufacturing. Some Starbucks employees have claimed the coffee chain illegally retaliated against organizers by firing employees and closing stores. Earlier this month the U.S. Department of Labor ordered the company to disclose documents pertaining to anti-union spending. headtopics.com

When the new UPS agreement expires in 2028, the average full-time U.S. driver will make about $170,000 annually in pay and benefits, significantly more than peers employed by contractors for FedEx and Amazon.

