UAW's record deal could boost others' wages as labor notches another victory

(Reuters) - The tentative agreement reached between the United Auto Workers and two of the Detroit Three automakers marks another victory for labor unions that have turned up the pressure on big corporations to put better deals on the table.

"This is a set of negotiations, historically, where gains made in Detroit would be viewed and adapted by many other industries across the economy," said Harley Shaiken, labor professor at the University of California, Berkley.

Employee-led unionization efforts at retailers, such as Amazon and Starbucks, have reflected a consensus among workers who see unions as a means to secure better wages and working conditions.Organization has been difficult in recent years. About 11.3% of workers were represented by unions last year compared with 23.6% in 1982, according to data analyzed by the Economic Policy Institute. headtopics.com

President Joe Biden considers unions a cornerstone of his economic policies, including the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law to boost American manufacturing. Amazon has dissuaded unionization, with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) recently ruling the e-commerce giant had threatened to withhold wages and benefits from employees at two New York warehouses.The UPS deal in August raised pay and eliminated a two-tier wage system for drivers at the Atlanta-based company. That bolstered organizing efforts among Amazon workers and put pressure on UPS rivals to close a growing gap in pay.

"One thing we've seen in this economy is that workers are more likely to quit when they are unhappy," said Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of labor education research at Cornell University. "Industries where they're more likely to stay are the ones where they unionize and they stay and fight. headtopics.com

