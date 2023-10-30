UAW expands strike against GM after reaching agreement with Stellantis

to include its Spring Hill, Tennessee, engine plant, a move that could stall GM’s large pickup production and increase its financial pain.

At GM, people familiar with the bargaining said sticking points in the UAW negotiations include retirement benefits and issues related to temporary workers. GM has more retirees than either Ford or Stellantis and increases to pension benefits for workers hired before 2007 cost GM more than its rivals.

GM said in a statement that two of its large pickup plants could be affected by the Spring Hill walkout and that it wanted to reach an agreement quickly. The Spring Hill plant, which employs 4,000 workers, supplies motors to nine assembly plants that build several of the automaker’s best-selling and most profitable vehicles. headtopics.com

No more talks were expected on Saturday and it was unclear when GM and UAW would reconvene, sources familiar with the matter said. “We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations,” Stellantis said on Saturday.U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement the Stellantis “contract is a testament to the power of unions and collective bargaining to build strong middle-class jobs.”

The factory was previously shuttered and became a rallying point for the union’s bargaining campaign. Stellantis also agreed to build a battery plant next to the Belvidere plant, UAW said. Stellantis will also keep open two facilities that were under threat of closure – an engine manufacturing complex in Trenton, Michigan, and a machining operation in Toledo, Ohio, Boyer said. headtopics.com

The companies argued that UAW’s demands would significantly raise costs and put them at a disadvantage against EV leader Tesla and foreign brands such as Toyota Motor, which are nonunionized.

