UAW calls off strike against Ford after tentative contract reached with 25% raises

The UAW said it would end its 41-day strike against Ford Motor Co. after reaching a tentative agreement late Wednesday that gives workers immediate 11-per-cent raises.

“Our union has united in a way we haven’t seen in years,” UAW-Ford Vice President Chuck Browning said in the video. Browning said there was more value in each year of the agreement than in the entirety of the 2019 deal. Some workers who had been earning lower wages than general assembly workers will get 85-per-cent raises upon ratification, Browning said.

Ford, in a statement, said:"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement on a new labour contract with the UAW covering our U.S. operations. Including COLA, Browning said the union expects the wages for top earners to increase about 33 per cent over the course of the agreement. Starting wages will rise 68 per cent to over $28 an hour (all figures in USD), the union said. headtopics.com

The strike, which has now lasted longer than the UAW's 2019 work stoppage against General Motors, has hit Ford hardest of the Detroit Three. GM on Tuesday said the strike had cost it $800 million so far. Deutsche Bank has estimated the strike has cost Ford $888 million so far.

About a week later, the union ordered 8,700 workers at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, the company’s most profitable assembly operation, to walk off the job. Ford COO Kumar Galhotra told reporters in subsequent days that the company had “reached our limit” on what it could offer the union without compromising its ability to remain competitive. headtopics.com

