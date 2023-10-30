UAE’s Biggest Chemicals Maker Says Prices Have Bottomed Out

Bitcoin’s Big Moves Are Being Magnified by a Protracted Lack of LiquidityAres Raises $6.

2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushWhen a private mortgage is the 'only game in town,' having an exit strategy is keyAutoworkers strike at Stellantis plant shutting down big profit center, 41,000 workers now picketingSaskatchewan and Alberta premiers ask for extension of carbon tax exemptionConsumers overestimating how low, and how fast, interest rates will fall: economistsIndians still want to move to Canada despite growing anxiety over political tensionsCanada facing...

Vespa maker Piaggio posts record nine-month profitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Italian hearing aid maker Amplifon lowers full year guidanceItalian hearing aid maker Amplifon has lowered its full year guidance for recurring core profit due to weaker than expected demand in Europe and global economic and political uncertainty. The company now expects its recurring EBITDA to be around 550 million euros for 2023, down from a previous forecast of 570-585 million euros. Read more ⮕

China EV maker BYD reports record quarterly profit of $1.42 billion in Q3Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Tesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech WatchEven as the supercharged rally in Tesla Inc. cools on weaker sales growth, expectations are ramping up for China’s top electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. thanks to record-high profits. Read more ⮕

Tesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech Watch(Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. is rapidly closing in on Tesla Inc. as the world’s biggest seller of pure electric vehicles, with surging profits underscoring its... Read more ⮕

From Spider-Verse to Argentina: Fans aim to break record for biggest Spider-Man gatheringExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕