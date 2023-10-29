U.S. Treasury to Increase Auction Sizes to Fund Budget Deficit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is likely to boost the size of auctions for bills, notes, and bonds in the fourth quarter when it announces its financing plans this week to fund a worsening budget deficit, analysts said.

"The market has associated the rise in Treasury yields with deficit concerns and reflects worries about the sustainability of those deficits," said Guneet Dhingra, managing director and head of U.S. rates strategy at Morgan Stanley in New York.

Analysts at TD Securities expect the deficit to expand to $1.85 trillion in 2024 from $1.69 trillion this year and projects another $677 billion of bills that mature in a year or less coming to market and about $1.7 trillion in notes and bonds. So far this year, the Treasury has issued about $1.6 trillion of additional bills and roughly $1.04 trillion in longer-term debt. headtopics.com

The Treasury will release its quarterly borrowing requirements on Monday at 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) and its refunding news on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). That would be a divergence from the August refunding when the Treasury aggressively raised the auction sizes for notes and bonds, which have longer maturities, after largely relying on the sale of short-term bills to raise its cash holdings and finance its growing deficit amid the debt ceiling suspension in June.

Tom Simons, U.S. economist at Jefferies in New York, said the current market environment should support a more elevated T-bill percentage for some time because of a still-healthy appetite for shorter-term investments. headtopics.com

"But the government doesn't want to lean too heavily on the longer end of the curve to finance the deficit," said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights in Charlotte, North Carolina, adding that there was a need for a "balance-of-risk approach.

