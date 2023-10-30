U.S. Stock Futures Rise Despite Middle East Tensions

(Reuters) -

However, the clashes had little impact on U.S. stock markets, with megacap growth names such as Nvidia, Amazon.com and Tesla up between 0.9% and 1.6% in premarket trading. "In the United States, the emphasis has returned to the resilience within the U.S. economy and that being a good thing rather than as an indicator that there could be a rate hike."

On Monday, the yield on the ten-year note was at 4.86%, after having breached the 5% level earlier this month. With inflation gradually easing in the United States, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its policy meeting on Nov. 1, according to the CME Group's Fedwatch tool. headtopics.com

Investors also await quarterly results from companies including McDonald's, Apple, Pfizer and Eli Lilly, with the third-quarter earnings season having reached the halfway point. Among individual stocks, Coherus Biosciences jumped 15.2% in premarket trade as the U.S. health regulator approved the company's treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer.

Fishermen in Tyre, Lebanon Struggle Amidst Middle East ConflictFishermen in the Lebanese city of Tyre are facing challenges due to the ongoing conflict between Israel, Hezbollah, and Hamas. The war has made it dangerous for them to sail into nearby fishing grounds, resulting in scarce fish and fear for their safety. The clashes between the groups have been contained to the border so far, but the fishermen are restricted from approaching certain areas. The fishing industry, which employs 2,000 people in Tyre, is greatly affected by the conflict. Read more ⮕

Investors on edge as Middle East conflict escalatesInvestors are concerned about the escalating conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its attacks on Gaza and Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria. The situation is causing anxiety and could impact market volatility as investors await a Federal Reserve meeting and key U.S. data. Read more ⮕

Investors on Edge as Middle East Conflict EscalatesInvestors are concerned about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which could increase market volatility. Israeli forces have intensified operations in the Gaza Strip, leading to growing worries among investors. The situation has caused anxiety and prompted a rise in oil prices. If the conflict further escalates, it could have a significant impact on the global markets.

