U.S. Senate Commerce Committee to Hold Hearing on Nomination of Jennifer Homendy as Chair of National Transportation Safety Board

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the nomination of Jennifer Homendy as chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. Homendy was the on-scene board member for the recent Baltimore bridge collapse and Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 mid-air emergency.

She has been critical of Boeing's lack of cooperation in the door plug probe.

