U.S. military strikes Iran-linked targets in Syria in retaliation for troop attacks

U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen in a 2018 file photo. The Pentagon says the U.S.

The U.S. strikes reflect the Biden administration's determination to maintain a delicate balance. The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. as strongly as possible to deter future aggression, possibly fuelled by Israel's war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.Asked if Iran will retaliate, Kirby said, "It's not uncommon for them to strike back.

Syrian opposition activists said Iran-backed fighters fired rockets at an oil facility housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria hours after the American airstrikes. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said six rockets hit al-Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zour. The Observatory said it wasn't clear if there were any casualties.In a statement, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the "precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on Oct. 17. headtopics.com

He said U.S. President Joe Biden directed the narrowly tailored strikes "to make clear that the United States will not tolerate such attacks and will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests." U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, seen in a file photo, said President Joe Biden approved the airstrikes. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press)But Tehran has issued strong warnings to Washington concerning U.S. military support mobilized for Israel since it suffered a deadly incursion from Hamas on Oct. 7, which killed over 1,400 people, including several Canadians.Iranian officials have openly criticized the U.S.

