HEAD TOPICS

U.S. House Ethics Committee Sends Scathing Report on Rep. George Santos to Justice Department

CBCNews1 min.

The U.S. House ethics committee has concluded that Rep. George Santos of New York cannot be trusted after finding overwhelming evidence of lawbreaking. Santos, who will not seek re-election, has vowed to continue pursuing his conservative values in Congress. Efforts to expel him from the House have been launched.

U.S. House, Ethics Committee, Report, Lawbreaking, Rep. George Santos, New York, Justice Department, Republican, Re-Election, Conservative Values, Expulsion

The U.S. House ethics committee has sent a scathing report to the U.S. Justice Department, stating that it has overwhelming evidence of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos of New York. The committee concluded that Santos cannot be trusted after a months-long investigation into his conduct. Although Santos will not seek re-election for a second term, he has no plans to step aside before his term ends next year.

Efforts to expel him from the House have been initiated, and a vote on his expulsion could take place later this month

Canada Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.