U.S. House Ethics Committee Sends Scathing Report on Rep. George Santos to Justice Department

The U.S. House ethics committee has sent a scathing report to the U.S. Justice Department, stating that it has overwhelming evidence of lawbreaking by Rep. George Santos of New York. The committee concluded that Santos cannot be trusted after a months-long investigation into his conduct. Although Santos will not seek re-election for a second term, he has no plans to step aside before his term ends next year.

Efforts to expel him from the House have been initiated, and a vote on his expulsion could take place later this month

