U.S. Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Strong Economic Data

The U.S. dollar hit its highest in almost five months on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected economic data caused investors to rein in their bets on a June rate cut, boosting the currency. Fears of intervention by Japanese officials slowed the dollar's gains against the yen, however, even as long-term U.S. Treasury yields - which the currency pair tends to track - jumped to a two-week top overnight. The dollar index rose to 105.1 on Tuesday, its highest level since Nov.
14, adding to sharp gains on Monday after U.S. data unexpectedly showed the first expansion in manufacturing since September 2022. It last stood at 104.92, down very slightly. The euro fell to its lowest since mid-February at the end of the Asian session but was last little changed at $1.0745 . Data on Tuesday showed that the euro zone factory downturn deepened again in March. Sterling ticked up from near its lowest since December to $
