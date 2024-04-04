U.S. Dollar Expected to Remain Strong as Markets Adjust Rate Cut Expectations

The U.S. dollar is expected to remain strong in the coming months as financial markets adjust their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Despite a brief downward trend in late 2023, the greenback has strengthened by 3.3% this year against major currencies. Trader positioning data shows that net-long dollar bets are at their highest since September 2022. The strong U.S. economy and sticky inflation have led to a reevaluation of the timing of the first Fed rate cut.

While markets currently anticipate a 60% chance of a cut in June, they have priced in approximately 75 basis points of rate reductions for this year, which aligns with the Fed's own projections

