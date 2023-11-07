U.S. consumer watchdog proposes regulation of tech giants' digital payments

The top U.S. consumer financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed to regulate tech giants' digital payments and smartphone wallet services, saying they rival traditional payment methods in scale and scope but lack consumer safeguards.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposal would subject companies like Alphabet, Apple and PayPal to bank-like supervision, with CFPB examiners inspecting their privacy protections, executives' conduct, and compliance with laws barring unfair and deceptive practices. The proposal marks a long-anticipated and ambitious move by CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to assert the agency's full authority over Big Tech, a sector he has frequently criticized for privacy and competition issues. Since becoming director in 2021, Chopra has steadily increased CFPB scrutiny of the sector, seeking information in 2021 on how Big Tech companies use consumer data and last year launching an inquiry into their payments platforms. In a statement on Tuesday, Chopra said the tech sector had expanded into financial services traditionally provided by the closely regulated banking sector. "Today's rule would crack down on one avenue for regulatory arbitrage by ensuring large technology firms and other nonbank payments companies are subjected to appropriate oversight," he sai
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »
Source: CBC | Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »
Source: CP24 | Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »