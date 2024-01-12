U.S. and British militaries bomb Houthi sites in Yemen

The U.S. and British militaries were bombing more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday in a massive retaliatory strike using warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, several U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage locations, they said. U.S. President Joe Biden said the strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S.

and its allies "will not tolerate" the militant group's attacks on the Red Sea. He said the U.S





