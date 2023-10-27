Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut Saturday at age 37.

“It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different,” the WBC heavyweight champion said. The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes.

Moments later, Fury pushed his forehead into Ngannou, who responded with a chest-bump to give himself some space. “I have played this game so long. This can’t get to me. It’s part of the game,” Ngannou said of Fury's antics.“We’re going to take a couple of minutes at the beginning, but I think this fight will end very quick,” Ngannou said. headtopics.com

Fury, the self-described “Gypsy King,” will earn a reported $50 million paycheck for the fight in the Saudi Arabian capital. It’s a 10-round fight and will count as an official bout, according to the WBC. Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.Fury said he'll take a week off afterward before discussing a fight with Oleksandr Usyk to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles.

