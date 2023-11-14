Two Young Brothers Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting in Calgary

Calgary police say two young brothers have been taken into custody in connection with Monday's fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park. Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, leaving one man dead and two others injured. The police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

