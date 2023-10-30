Two wounded, shipyard buildings damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsKYIV (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's southern Odesa region said two people were wounded and buildings damaged in a Russian missile attack on a ship repair yard on Monday.

"In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The enemy targeted a shipyard," Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. "The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged."

Explore the Archives of Sault Ste. Marie Public LibraryDiscover the rich heritage of Sault Ste. Marie at the North Branch Library on Nov. 24. Get a glimpse of fascinating documents, photographs, and relics that shape the city's history. Free event, registration required. Read more ⮕

How to Find the Best Neighborhoods to Explore While on VacationHotel owner John Grossman tells why he always searches for the best coffee spots before he flies to a new destination, and why your next surf trip should be to Alaska. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis rises to 43Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Twelve dead after plane crashes in Brazil's Acre stateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Data scarce on what green energy transition will cost Nova ScotiansExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕