Two wounded, shipyard buildings damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsKYIV (Reuters) - The governor of Ukraine's southern Odesa region said two people were wounded and buildings damaged in a Russian missile attack on a ship repair yard on Monday.

"In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The enemy targeted a shipyard," Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app. "The attack caused a fire, which was quickly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged."

