Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Police Officer in Sault Ste. Marie

One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. The crash occurred at the intersection of M-129 and 3 Mile Road. The police car was heading to an alarm at the Department of Health and Human Services when the collision happened. The officer walked away from the patrol car with heavy front-end damage, while the person in the other car was trapped inside and transported to the hospital with injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police

