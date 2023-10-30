(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/File)Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career.

The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta., won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, as well as silver in 2018. Mikkelson competed in eight world championships and helped Canada win world titles in 2012 and 2022. She was named the world tournament's top defender and an all-star in 2011.

With grit and grace, ~Meaghan. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Hjr4Qn7OVTMikkelson returned to the national squad after the births of her two children. She played the 2014 Olympic tournament in Sochi, Russia with a broken hand. headtopics.com

She wasn't able to return from a major knee injury in time to play in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, but helped Canada win world championship gold later that year in Herning, Denmark."This chapter of my life has been nothing short of a dream come true, filled with unforgettable moments, hard-fought victories and valuable lessons that have shaped me into the person I am today," Mikkelson said in a statement Sunday.

"Winning three Olympic medals and eight women's worlds medals with Team Canada has been the ultimate honour. I am grateful for every opportunity I have had to represent our amazing country on the international stage, and it is a privilege I will cherish forever." headtopics.com

With grit and grace, ~Meaghan. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/P9lNTHfOZTMikkelson was recently hired as radio colour commentator for the NHL's Calgary Flames. "We thank her for nearly 20 years of dedication to Hockey Canada and the national women's program," said her former teammate Cherie Piper, who is the national team's senior manager of scouting and player development.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson announces retirement Meaghan Mikkelson , a two-time Olympic gold medallist from Canada, has retired from the women's hockey team to pursue a broadcasting career . Mikkelson won gold in 2010 and 2014, as well as silver in 2018. She was also part of the team that won world titles in 2012 and 2022. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career . The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamTwo-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career . Read more ⮕

Defender Meaghan Mikkelson retires from Canadian women's hockey teamCALGARY — Two-time Olympic gold medallist Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from the Canadian women's hockey team to pursue her broadcasting career . The 38-year-old defender from St. Albert, Alta. Read more ⮕

Canadian Defender Meaghan Mikkelson Announces Retirement Meaghan Mikkelson , a Canadian defender, has announced her retirement from hockey after a successful career that included three Olympic medals and eight world championship medals. Read more ⮕

Canadian Defender Mikkelson Retires from International HockeyCanadian defender Meaghan Mikkelson has announced her retirement from international hockey after a successful career that included three Olympic medals and eight women's world medals. Read more ⮕