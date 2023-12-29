Two Teens Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

At 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 27, RCMP were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 292 and Range Road 14. Emergency crews responded to the scene and located the wreckage of the vehicle along with two occupants, who were both pronounced dead. Their names are not being released by the Mounties, but RCMP have confirmed the two teens were good friends. Superintendent Kurt Sacher says the incident is horrible.

"It's terribly disheartening for our community, our students and our staff," he said. "They will be devastated by this news." Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public relations officer with the RCMP, does not believe road conditions played a role in the crash. "And it's early in the investigation," he said, "but it appears that alcohol does not appear to be a factor." "This could have been prevented had seatbelts been utilized." "These are the ones that stick out in a police officer's mind throughout their career," he said.





CTVCalgary

