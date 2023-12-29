Two Teens Die After Falling Through Ice on Rideau River

Ottawa police say two teens have died after they fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end. Emergency crews responded to a call at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday for four youth who had fallen through the ice along Nicolls Island Road near Manotick. Police say two youths were rescued by first responders and transported to hospital. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were treated for mild hypothermia, according to paramedics.

Police say they found the body of one of the teens after a rescue mission in"very difficult conditions" overnight. AIn an update on Thursday evening, police confirmed they found the body of a second teenager, who had been missing since last night. CTV News has independently confirmed the victim as 17-year-old Riley Cotter. "Following an extensive search effort, the Ottawa Police Service Marine Unit has recovered the body of the second deceased youth who went missing in the Rideau River last night," a news release by Ottawa Police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and all those affected by this tragic los





