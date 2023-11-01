Two Saint John councillors sue city over ‘humiliating’ sanctions

“I should be allowed as an elected official to hear both sides of the story and I should be able to represent, with my voice, at those votes,” Harris said in an interview on Oct. 4. “On October 3, 2023, no motion was before the Committee of the Whole with respect to the complaint,” the affidavit reads. “But, during the session of COTW on Oct. 3, the matter was raised. I and…Brent Harris (who is the subject of similar complaint) were asked to leave the meeting of the committee of the whole while the rest of council discussed the matter.”

“The other members were requested to leave the meeting and reconvene on separate videoconference link, to which I was not invited,” Harris’s affidavit reads. “The mayor did not call for debate,” Killen and Harris’s affidavit read. “The mayor asked who was in favour, but at no time did she ask if there was opposition to the motion.”

The YouTube video feed of the Oct. 3 council meeting confirms the mayor did not call for any opposition, but said only “we’re done with that, the motion passes.”Two Montrealers busted in New York for allegedly helping Russia’s Ukraine attacks

Both councillors wrote in their affidavit they have not yet been provided an opportunity to discuss the motion or sanctions with the committee of the whole or in open sessions.The notice of motion for the lawsuit was filed on Oct. 26 with the Court of King’s Bench, and alleges the city violated procedural fairness and several sections of the code of conduct.“The resolution was made in a motion that was not properly before common council,” the motion reads.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DURHAMRADIONEWS: Two dead, two others in hospital after three-vehicle collision on Highway 418 in ClaringtonOPP say a wrong-way collision on Highway 418 near Courtice has left two people dead. Two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the highway, near Nash Road. A t

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Margaret McCain donates $10-million to Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent UniversityThe Halifax university says the donation is the largest gift in the school’s 150-year history

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Margaret McCain gifts $10 million to Mount Saint Vincent UniversityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: BlackBerry’s John Chen will depart as CEO amid plans to split businessJohn Chen will depart his role as chief executive of BlackBerry on Nov. 4 after a decade at the helm of the Waterloo-based technology company.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Businesses frustrated with downtown St. John’s constructionDowntown business owners are sounding the alarm with concerns about the potential devastating impacts of construction work on the War Memorial on the east end of Duckworth Street. NTV&8217;s Marykate O&8217;Neill has this story.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Home destroyed, but no injuries in downtown St. John’s fireFirefighters are were on the scene of a major structure fire in downtown St. John’s Monday morning. Multiple departments responded to the blaze on the corner of Lime Street and Livingstone Street, just behind St. John’s City Hall.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕