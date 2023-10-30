Two-car collision at McNabb and Pim streets

Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-car collision Sunday night at the corner of McNabb and Pim streets.SooToday will provide more details as they become available.

First Nations Declare State of Emergency Over Mental Health CrisesSeveral First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Read more ⮕

Quinn Hughes scores two goals as Canucks defeat Blues 5-0Defenceman Quinn Hughes scores two goals, Thatcher Demko gets shutout as Vancouver Canucks win third consecutive game against St. Louis Blues. Read more ⮕

Two Shootings in Toronto: One Non-Life-Threatening Injury, One Life-ThreateningTwo separate shootings occurred in Toronto, with one man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another man in his 40s facing life-threatening injuries. The incidents took place near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, as well as Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road. Read more ⮕