Two-car collision at McNabb and Pim streets

 / Source: SooToday

Emergency crews responded to a two-car collision at the intersection of McNabb and Pim streets on Sunday night. No injuries were reported. More details will be provided by SooToday.

Emergency crews were on the scene of a two-car collision Sunday night at the corner of McNabb and Pim streets.SooToday will provide more details as they become available.

