Two B.C. teachers disciplined for inappropriate behaviour

In an Oct. 20 decision, the commissioner suspended Douglas Andrew Barnim for sending a student messages after they had graduated from the independent school where he taught.• made comments about other students in student’s graduating class;• told the student he and the student were now friends and would be friends for life;• told the student that being underage has never stopped anyone from going to the pub.
“Barnim’s conduct showed a lack of understanding of appropriate professional boundaries,” the decision said.On Dec. 2, 2019, the school issued Barnim a letter of discipline regarding his conduct and directed him to complete the course, Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries through the Justice Institute of BC.On June 27, 2022, the school terminated Barnim’s employment, effective immediately. Barnim’s termination was not for cause, the decision said.
Second case In an Oct. 13 decision, the commissioner said Randy Peter Faresin, a secondary school teacher in School District No. 42 (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows), made contact with a student’s abdomen while questioning how they were using a grinder in shop class.
On Dec. 15, 2021, the district issued Faresin a letter of discipline and suspended him for five days without pay. Faresin served the suspension between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022. In addition, the district required Faresin to attend a mandatory workshop on the topic of boundaries in teaching and also required him to attend a minimum of five counselling sessions by May 1, 2022.
