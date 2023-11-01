Two B.C. teachers disciplined for inappropriate behaviour

In an Oct. 20 decision, the commissioner suspended Douglas Andrew Barnim for sending a student messages after they had graduated from the independent school where he taught.• made comments about other students in student’s graduating class;• told the student he and the student were now friends and would be friends for life;• told the student that being underage has never stopped anyone from going to the pub.

“Barnim’s conduct showed a lack of understanding of appropriate professional boundaries,” the decision said.On Dec. 2, 2019, the school issued Barnim a letter of discipline regarding his conduct and directed him to complete the course, Reinforcing Respectful Professional Boundaries through the Justice Institute of BC.On June 27, 2022, the school terminated Barnim’s employment, effective immediately. Barnim’s termination was not for cause, the decision said.

Second case In an Oct. 13 decision, the commissioner said Randy Peter Faresin, a secondary school teacher in School District No. 42 (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows), made contact with a student’s abdomen while questioning how they were using a grinder in shop class.

On Dec. 15, 2021, the district issued Faresin a letter of discipline and suspended him for five days without pay. Faresin served the suspension between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022. In addition, the district required Faresin to attend a mandatory workshop on the topic of boundaries in teaching and also required him to attend a minimum of five counselling sessions by May 1, 2022.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DURHAMRADIONEWS: Two dead, two others in hospital after three-vehicle collision on Highway 418 in ClaringtonOPP say a wrong-way collision on Highway 418 near Courtice has left two people dead. Two vehicles collided Sunday evening on the highway, near Nash Road. A t

Source: DurhamRadioNews | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: How teacher librarians interpreted GTA school board's controversial book-weeding processEvelyn Reford, a teacher librarian at Green Glade Senior Public School, says she weeded just over 2,000 of the 6,500 books she had in her school library last spring during step one of the Peel District School Board's new 'equitable curation cycle.'

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Ottawa teacher suspended for 2 days after confining student in lockerCollège catholique Franco-Ouest, where the incident took place in December 2020.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Pursuit: Win or lose, Andrea Larsen is a CrossFit legendThe former teacher from Sudbury heads to Arizona in December for the CrossFit Legends Championship

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: High School Teacher’s Satan Costume Causes A Hell Of A ControversyDavid Moye is a journalist with 20 years experience writing on offbeat subjects. He is the former senior editor of Wireless Flash, a news agency that provided The Daily Show, Good Morning America and many other shows with guest booking and news segments.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: B.C. High School Teacher Suspended for Unprofessional Communication with StudentA high school teacher in British Columbia has had his qualifications suspended for one month after engaging in unprofessional communication with a recent graduate. The teacher stayed in touch with the student after graduation, making inappropriate comments and giving dating advice. The incident was reported by the student and resulted in disciplinary action.

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕