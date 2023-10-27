Two Alberta lawyers agree to plea bargain for having Manitoba judge followed by investigator

Two lawyers will not be able to practise anywhere in Canada for three years after admitting to having a private investigator spy on a Manitoba judge.

John Carpay and Randal Jay Cameron have agreed to a peace bond which also forbids them from contacting Chief Justice Glenn Joyal of the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench. In exchange, the Crown has stayed charges of obstruction of justice and intimidation of a justice system participant.Court was told that Joyal, who was presiding over the case, noticed he was being followed by a black sport utility vehicle that had also been to his home.

Justice Shane Perlmutter called the surveillance unethical, dishonourable and an affront to the administration of justice. The Law Society of Manitoba has already penalized the lawyers, who are based in Alberta, by permanently banning them from practising in Manitoba. headtopics.com

