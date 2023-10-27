Turning CO2 into rock and other magic: A scientist’s pursuit of ocean-based climate solutions

The top priority at the moment is using the ocean space to remove CO2 from the atmosphere – durably – so that we can have a planet that is habitable for humans and rich biodiversity.direct air capture of CO2

with ocean platforms, powered by renewable energy, to take direct air-captured CO2, pump it through the water column and inject it into subseafloor basalt – essentially the bedrock of the ocean. In Iceland it was demonstrated that when you inject CO2 into this type of basalt it reacts with the rock to form minerals, and becomes the most durable sequestration option on the planet. That’s actually very doable, just expensive.

Then there is ocean-based carbon-dioxide removal. We partnered with Columbia University on this because we monitor one of the best ocean basalt locations on the planet. I was involved in aon research needed to advance ocean-based carbon-dioxide removal. This is really a way of enhancing the existing processes in the ocean that already remove CO2. headtopics.com

We know that 30 per cent of the CO2 that we’ve burned in the atmosphere has already been absorbed by the ocean. Are there ways that we can enhance that, to further remove CO2 from the atmosphere? There’s six solutions that we’ve looked at in this study, and defined a whole bunch of research areas that could help advance the technologies.The biggest barrier to solid carbon is really just getting the funding to do a demonstration.

of capital investment came in. The problem with Iceland is it’s just one small piece of the planet. So as soon as we can demonstrate solid carbon, we’d be off to the races. But it’s big. It’s about $60-million. headtopics.com

I’ll just tell you one other thing: the location that we have, the Cascadia basin, has capacity to durably remove and store 750 gigatonnes of CO2. That’s about 15 years of global emissions. This is just one location off the West Coast of Canada.

