Turkish fund denies supporting Hamas after US sanctions move

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish real estate investment fund Trend GYO responded to the U.S. imposition of sanctions on three of its shareholders on the grounds of providing aid to Hamas, saying on Sunday it does not provide financial support to any organisation.

The U.S. on Friday issued a second round of sanctions aimed at the Palestinian militant group Hamas following its attack this month on Israel, including a Hamas official in Iran and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The U.S. Treasury Department statement also designated what it said were the three primary shareholders of Trend GYO, including its chairman and a board member. Trend GYO said it was established with foreign capital and is a profit-oriented institution subject to regular audit by Turkey's Capital Markets Board that acts in accordance with the principle of transparency. headtopics.com

"Our company does not provide financial support to any organisation and it is impossible for it to do so, given the laws which it is subject to," the statement said.

