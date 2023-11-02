Turkish Central Bank Raises Inflation Forecasts in Clue to Rates

As attention turns to next year, the inflation momentum has shown little sign of slowing, though price increases are decelerating on a monthly basis. The emerging picture for prices explains the urgency of a monetary tightening cycle that’s already more than quadrupled Turkey’s key rate to 35%. Immediately after the previous inflation report in July — which also revised the outlook sharply higher — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named new members to the central bank’s decision-making body, a move followed by three large rate hikes of as much as 750 basis points.

Officials like Simsek have in turn argued they are focusing on the differential between deposit rates and expected inflation over the next 12 months, which indicates policy is already tighter than it appears otherwise.Why Fewer Senior Executives Are Taking the Corporate Jet

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank held its key interest rate at five per cent in part because of the effect a wave of upcoming mortgage renewals is expected to have on the economy. Macklem appeared before a Senate committee alongside senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers following the Bank of Canada's most recent interest rate decision and monetary policy report.

