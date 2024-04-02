Tugboat Uses Alternate Channel to Bypass Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore

A tugboat pushing a fuel barge was the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel. The barge supplying jet fuel to the Department of Defense left late Monday and was destined for Delaware's Dover Air Force Base, though officials have said the temporary channel is open primarily to vessels that are helping with the cleanup effort.

Some barges and tugs that have been stuck in the Port of Baltimore since the collapse are also scheduled to pass through the channel. Officials said they're working on a second channel on the southwest side of the main channel that will allow for deeper draft vessels, but they didn't say when that might open. Go

