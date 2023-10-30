Tua Tagovailoa throws for four TDs, Jalen Ramsey shines in debut for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tagovailoa moved to 6-0 in his career against Belichick, throwing for 324 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Dolphins’ 31-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. Miami won for the 16th time in its past 18 home games and swept the Patriots. The Dolphins, 6-2 for the first time since 2001, have a one-game lead over Buffalo in the AFC East.

“You get a great litmus test of where you’re at as a football team when you have a division game, and then on top of that you’re going overseas the next week,” coach Mike McDaniel said, “and on top of that you have `Hard Knocks’ the week after. That is leading the league in potential distractions. So I knew we were going to find out a lot about our team today.” headtopics.com

The Dolphins responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, and Waddle waltzed into the end zone for an easy 31-yard score. Jalen Ramsey shined in his Dolphins debut. Ramsey intercepted Jones on a pass intended for Kendrick Bourne and returned it 49 yards in the second quarter. He missed the first seven games of the season after having surgery in July to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Raheem Mostert fumbled at Miami’s 19 on the first play of the third quarter with the Dolphins up 17-7. That resulted in a 38-yard field goal by Chad Ryland. Mostert later contributed his NFL-best 10th rushing touchdown of the season – a 1-yard score that put the Dolphins ahead 24-10. headtopics.com

