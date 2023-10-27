TTC shutting down subway service on section of Line 1 Saturday

The TTC said there will be no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations on the Yonge-University Line on Saturday due to track work.

“Shuttle buses will not operate, as construction and expected traffic congestion along University Ave. would cause significant delays for customers,” read a news release issued by the TTC this week.Those on the University side can take a 510 Spadina streetcar at Spadina Station and transfer to connecting eastbound streetcars and replacement buses at College Street, Dundas Street, Queen Street, and King Street.

For those on the Yonge side of Line 1, they can connect to westbound routes at Wellesley Station, College Station, Queen Station, or King Station. The TTC says Museum, Queens Park, and St. Patrick stations will be closed but all other subway stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards and connect to surface routes.The TTC said subway service on a section of Line 2, between St. George and Broadview stations, will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday to accommodate beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses will stop at each station along the route and the TTC says staff will be available to direct customers to shuttle boarding and offloading locations.

