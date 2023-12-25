HEAD TOPICS

TTC Bus Collides with Vehicle in Scarborough, Three Injured

Three people were transported to hospital and one of them remains in critical condition after a TTC bus collided with another vehicle in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.

Three people were transported to hospital and one of them remains in critical condition after a TTC bus collided with another vehicle in Scarborough on Christmas Eve. The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sheppard Avenue East. According to police, it started off near Meadowvale Road and ended about seven kilometres away at Havenview Road, west of Markham Road.

Police said the 58-year-old driver of a sedan appears to have suffered a medical episode and collided with two other vehicles before finally slamming head-on into the TTC bus. Toronto Paramedic Services said the driver, the lone occupant of his vehicle, was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. However police later said his injuries are considered life-threatening.Images from the scene showed the small sedan with extensive front-end damage, still lodged in the front of the bu

