TSX gains one per cent, U.S. markets also rise after Federal Reserve holds rate

Much like the Bank of Canada did in October, the Fed left its overnight rate untouched Wednesday, saying recent pressure from longer-term Treasury yields on the stock market has helped slow the economy as the central bank continues its fight against inflation.

“It takes time, we know that, and you can’t rush it,” Powell said. “Slowing down is giving us a better sense of how much more we need to do, if we need to do more.” “They were very specific that the full effects of rate increases have not been felt by the economy yet,” he said.

With two pauses in a row, markets now have more certainty about the months ahead, said Utarid — and markets like certainty.

