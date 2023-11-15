TSN Hockey Insiders Discuss Calgary's Future, Patrick Kane Interviews, and More

TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun discuss how Calgary’s future goes beyond their pending UFAs, the interview process beginning this week for Patrick Kane, talking points from the NHL’s GM meetings and Ohio State as a potential Winter Classic site. Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season.

Miami's Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. No confirmation of team names or a fixed start date yet, but Professional Women's Hockey League leaders say they're filling in the blanks as fast as they can. Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway is expected to be out longer-term, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters Tuesday. TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports Holloway is dealing with a knee injury. 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr

